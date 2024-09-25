American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

PANL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.09 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

