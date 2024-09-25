American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.69 million, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

