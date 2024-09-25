American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $309.85 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $413.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.72 and a 200-day moving average of $336.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

