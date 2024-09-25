Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.