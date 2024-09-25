American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,058,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

View Our Latest Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.