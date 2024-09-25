American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,058,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Price Performance
ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.
ArcelorMittal Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Featured Stories
