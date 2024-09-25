NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.42

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.42 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 53.26 ($0.71). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 18,658 shares.

NetScientific Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The firm has a market cap of £12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.36 and a beta of 1.67.

NetScientific Company Profile

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

