PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $162.62

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.62 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 140.80 ($1.89). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 141.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 351,648 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.27.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

