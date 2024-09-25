Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

Mint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

