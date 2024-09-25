JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.56

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.56 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 106.55 ($1.43). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 2,410,117 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5,370.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.07.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.