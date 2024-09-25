American Century Companies Inc. Buys 31,991 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Viasat worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Viasat by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

Insider Activity at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.