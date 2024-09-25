American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,461 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $97.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -77.69%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

