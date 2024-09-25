American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,186 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.44% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.17. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

