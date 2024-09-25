American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $301,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

