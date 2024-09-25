American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

CARR stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

