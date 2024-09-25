Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 240.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.68% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $320.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

