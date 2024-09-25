Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Ennis worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ennis by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Ennis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of EBF opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $656.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

