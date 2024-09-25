American Century Companies Inc. Sells 11,367 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,129.22 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,072.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

