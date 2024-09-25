Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 492,128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 50.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $2,301,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

