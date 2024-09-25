Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CoreCard worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCRD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCard by 31.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CoreCard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CCRD stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. CoreCard Co. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreCard Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

