CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after buying an additional 180,334 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in CareDx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 149,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

