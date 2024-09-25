Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

