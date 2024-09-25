Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $309.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $295.00 to $309.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $297.12.

Shares of STZ opened at $252.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.94. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,327,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

