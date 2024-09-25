Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.60 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

