Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of SID stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

