Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
Shares of SID stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.03.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.