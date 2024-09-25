Smartsheet’s (SMAR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of SMAR opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525 in the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after acquiring an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358,988 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,023,000 after buying an additional 156,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 40.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,931,000 after buying an additional 533,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

