Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.89.

PG stock opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $408.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $14,991,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

