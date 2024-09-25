Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.32.

Smartsheet Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,773.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 207,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 123,204 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

