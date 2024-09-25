Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

COGT stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.70. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 493,884 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 288,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 2,083,065 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.