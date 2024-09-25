Raymond James Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $250.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $228.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $140.39 and a 52 week high of $227.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

