Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.32.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $55.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 524,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 133,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

