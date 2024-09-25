Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Rollins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.