Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $94.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $88.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

