Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $625.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $573.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.07. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $627.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

