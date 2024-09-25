OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at $20,873,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,873,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,827,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in OneMain by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.