Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Pinterest stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,655,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,735,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

