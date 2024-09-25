Orion (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

OEC opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Orion has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Orion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orion will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other news, Director Dan F. Smith bought 2,500 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $46,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Orion news, Director Dan F. Smith bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $46,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,686.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $845,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Orion in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

