Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.17.

SNOW opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock worth $5,715,941. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $171,608,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $147,120,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 210.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

