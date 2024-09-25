Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 274,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after buying an additional 171,357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 84,757 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

