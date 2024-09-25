American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,011 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alcoa worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

