American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 5,036.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 97.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.06 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael David Braner bought 64,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $888,038.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,129.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431 over the last 90 days. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

