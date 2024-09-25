American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 21.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 45.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NYSE:NGVC opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $632.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $309.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

