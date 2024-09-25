Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.29

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BPY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as low as C$23.07. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 15,607,584 shares traded.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.