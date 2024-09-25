BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $632.82

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.82 ($8.47) and traded as low as GBX 606.23 ($8.12). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 609 ($8.15), with a volume of 330,997 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 613.81. The stock has a market cap of £545.21 million, a PE ratio of 641.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,578.95%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other news, insider Nigel Burton bought 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £637 ($852.97). Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.