United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.24

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and traded as low as $72.83. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 2,372,496 shares trading hands.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USO. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

