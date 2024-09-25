Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.20. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 3,283 shares trading hands.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

