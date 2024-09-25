Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.42 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.17). Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 12,010 shares.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.