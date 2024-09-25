Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.19.

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360,248 shares of company stock valued at $959,228,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

