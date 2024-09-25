Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.91

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.91 and traded as high as $19.89. Park City Group shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 26,698 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Park City Group Trading Down 0.7 %
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
