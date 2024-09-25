XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,828 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Yext worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yext by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 299,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,348 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at Yext

In other Yext news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $794.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.