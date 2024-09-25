Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

VMC stock opened at $249.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

